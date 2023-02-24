The England international, who was involved in the recent Rugby League World Cup, will initially be based at South Logan Magpies.

During her four seasons with the Warriors, Wilson scored 30 tries in 43 appearances, and won the 2018 Grand Final with the club.

On her departure, she told the club: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the opportunities Wigan as a club have given me.

Georgia Wilson is heading to Australia

"Playing for the Club since 2017 has been an incredible experience and having the opportunity to work in the Community Foundation has been fantastic.

“Developing children’s involvement in sport is something I’ve always been passionate about but for now I have an exciting opportunity to play rugby in Australia which is something I’ve wanted to do since I started.

"Thank you for all your support and hopefully I’ll come back to continue to develop rugby in the Community and the Women’s game.”

In her final season for the club, Wilson was named Players’ Player of the Year and Warrior of the Year at the club’s annual Women’s awards evening.

The Cumbrian also took up a role with the club’s Community Foundation, delivering rugby league sessions into local schools.

Women’s head Coach, Kris Ratcliffe added: “Firstly, we would like to wish Georgia Wilson the very best of luck with her move to Australia. We are sure she will be as successful there as she was with us.

“Georgia joined us during our trials in our very first season, she was completely new to the game but you could see she had tremendous athletic ability and a good awareness of space. It has been wonderful to watch her progress to become a leader in our team and represent her country in the recent Rugby League World Cup.