Ahead of the men’s Super League clash against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Thursday night, the women’s teams were also in action as part of a live double-header being televised by Sky Sports.

Molyneux is pleased to see the direction the sport is heading in.

She said: “It’s just shows how much traction the women’s game is getting. It’s the first time I have experienced a league game being televised as part of a double-header at a fantastic stadium.

Vicky Molyneux

"You could see the ground filling up, and I know a lot of them will be here for the men’s game, but a lot came at five o’clock when we were warming up.

"Wigan fans were already here, with a lot of them not being family members, so it’s good that they’ve taken that extra effort to support us.”

Despite the Warriors being defeated 64-6 by the Rhinos, Molyneux believes they only need to take a few small steps to be able to compete.

"The defeat hurts a lot,” she added.

"It’s not a nice scoreline to take at all, but what an opportunity and one we will all remember for the rest of our lives.

"As a team, we need some really simple fixes.

“We’ve got a young inexperienced side, and a few girls coming from union, so it’s about having that little bit more game management because we are turning the ball over in cheap areas with that lack of patience.