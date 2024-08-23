Wigan Warriors won’t take depleted Hull FC lightly: ‘This sport doesn’t get played on paper’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors won’t take Hull FC lightly despite their recent form and injury concerns - especially having fallen to a shock defeat in the reverse fixture at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites claimed a 24-22 result in West Hull just last month, but have since lost to Catalans Dragons, St Helens, Leigh Leopards and most recently London Broncos at Magic Weekend.

Simon Grix’s side fell to a 29-4 loss at Elland Road, with both Hull and London now having won three games so far this season, with 19 defeats.

But despite their depleted squad, including latest suspension blows to pair Denive Balmforth and Ligi Sao, Wigan head coach Matt Peet insists his outfit will have to be strong on the day to claim the vital two Super League points on offer.

Wigan Warriors return to The Brick to host Hull FC

“They beat us to the punch that day and they were excellent for large parts of the game. Especially the first 20 minutes, they were excellent,” said Peet, reflecting on the Round 18 loss.

“They posted points and there was a lesson there for any game that if you’re not at your most intense, these are good Super League players who are proud and will smell blood.”

Hull are expected to be without 14 first-team players for the Round 23 fixture at The Brick, while loan duo Sam Eseh and Tiaki Chan will not play against their parent club.

Although Peet says that games are not won on paper, with Warriors playing for a top two finish and the League Leaders’ Shield against Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

He continued: “They’re a team who compete hard. I think what Simon (Grix) has done is made them more resilient – they’ve had a lot to come up against this year when you look at the amount of different players they’ve had to play, so their year has brought up all sorts of challenges.

“The fact is that on their given day, as they’ve already proved against us, they’ve got the quality and determination to get results.

"This sport doesn’t get played on paper. It’s all about the battle of will, effort and energy – if you lose that, you’ll lose the game, particularly against teams in the same division. No game is a foregone conclusion, that’s for sure.”