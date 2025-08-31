Harvie Hill on the charge for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet sung the praises of homegrown prop Harvie Hill, who delivered a strong display in his first start of the season on Saturday in their impressive win over Catalans Dragons.

Hill, a product of Wigan’s famed youth system, has delivered some big displays for the Warriors in recent weeks and was rewarded with his first start of the year as he filled the void left by Ethan Havard, who missed their 40-4 win over Catalans through a one-match ban.

Hill certainly repaid the faith and trust that Peet and Co put in him with an enormous effort in the middle of the park, helping lay the platform to allow Wigan’s backs to do what they do best as they ran in seven tries to ease past the Dragons in the south of France.

The 22-year-old racked up 104 metres from 15 carries against a physical Catalans pack, busting seven tackles, as well as making 15 tackles.

"He was really good,” Peet said of the Cumbrian prop. “He’s been getting better week by week, and he deserves everything he’s getting.

"He’s been patient, he’s worked really hard, and Harvie is one of those players, when he’s not quite made the squad, whether it’s been in extra training or performances for the Reserves, he is a very good professional and an excellent teammate, which the lads love to see him get his rewards. I thought we looked like a group who were playing for one another, which makes me most proud.”

Meanwhile, Wigan’s win over Catalans saw them extend their advantage over third-placed Leeds Rhinos back out to two competition points with rounds of the regular campaign remaining, as the Warriors aim to secure a top-two finish, and ultimately, a home semi-final in the play-offs.

"We’ve always felt our season would be in our own hands,” Peet added. “I’m sure every team thinks the same.

"It’s about finding our best form and everything else is pretty much irrelevant. We’ll get sterner tests, and if we fail to find our best, then we’ll come unstuck, but if we do, we’ll have an exciting end to the season.

"I think it is building up across Super League to be a really exciting end to the year, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”