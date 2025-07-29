Jack Farrimond scoring a try for Wigan Warriors against Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors young gun Jack Farrimond is aiming to get a run of first-team games under his belt after overcoming a minor hamstring injury.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old was set for an extended run in the first-team given Bevan French’s calf injury, but unfortunately, he sustained a minor hamstring injury in Wigan’s defeat to Leigh Leopards earlier this month, which sidelined him for two games.

But Farrimond came back with a bang in last Friday’s 28-18 win over Catalans Dragons, scoring from a superb solo effort whilst scooping Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s always good to be out there playing, and I’ve come through the game fine, we’ll see how it settles in the morning, but it’s great,” Farrimond told the Wigan Post shortly after the full-time hooter.

The Warriors do not have a game this weekend due to Super League’s split round of fixtures in Round 20, with the main reason being to make sure players from all 12 clubs get a rest following a busy six months of the season.

Some of Matt Peet’s side will get an extended time off this week to enjoy some well-earned rest and recharge their batteries, whilst others will follow individualised programmes, with the highly-rated Farrimond in that bracket.

"I’m not going away, I’m staying here, keeping on top of my hamstring and my fitness,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrimond, who has scored eight tries in 14 first-team appearances since making his Wigan debut last season, is aiming to get as much experience as he can under his belt from now until the end of the campaign, helping the Warriors defend their Super League crown.

"You want to be playing every week, don’t you?” Farrimond continued. “Competition for places is high when everyone is fit, so I just want to be playing as much as I can.”

The Leigh-born halfback worked in tandem with the experienced Harry Smith in Wigan’s recent win over Catalans, with Farrimond’s running game coming to the fore and Smith guiding the team around the park with his kicking game.

"It’s one of the things we spoke about early in the week, trying to get that connection there, play on the same page and get on the back of each other,” said Farrimond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrimond scored from a fine individual play in the first half, racing onto his own neat grubber to touch down.

"I got the ball with nothing much on and then I spotted a little bit of space in behind, so I dribbled it through and got a lucky bounce, it bounced straight up into my arms, which was nice, so all I had to do was catch it and fall over the line,” said a modest Farrimond.

"The worst outcome always plays on your mind, but I like to play with confidence and I’m sure the lads around me back my confidence and they’ll defend up if it doesn’t come off, so it was good that it came off.”

Peet’s side are next in action on Friday, August 8, when they make the short trip across the North West to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to face Warrington Wolves.