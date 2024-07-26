Wigan Warriors youngster Maddox Jeffery departs club for permanent Championship move
The outside-back has signed a deal until the end of the 2025 season, having played at Featherstone Lions ARLFC as a junior.
Jeffery, 20, played for Heworth before making his way through Wigan’s scholarship programme and signed his first contract for the 2020 season.
He scored 12 tries in 13 starts for the club’s academy side in 2023, as well as a brace in the Reserves Grand Final victory over St Helens at Robin Park, running out 24-0 winners.
Born in Wakefield, he also represented Yorkshire in the 2023 Academy Origin Series, but did not make a senior appearance for the Cherry and Whites.
He joins former Warriors youngster Samy Kibula in making the move, with the 24-year-old forward having joined Featherstone on loan from Castleford Tigers for the remainder of the 2024 season.
