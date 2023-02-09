The pair will spend the next month in the capital with the Championship club.

Hill was named Wigan’s academy player of the year in 2022, and made his senior debut against Hull KR back in August.

Eckersley was also handed his first senior appearance in last season’s game at Craven Park.

Harvie Hill and Zach Eckersley have joined London Broncos on loan

Both players have trained alongside the first team during pre-season, as well as featuring in a number of matches.

Their time with the Broncos will see them pick up further experience.

Head of youth Shane Eccles said: “This is a great opportunity for the lads to go out and gain valuable experience playing in the championship on a weekly basis.

"Both players have come through our academy and reserves pathway and are now training full time with the first team squad with the ambition of breaking into the team.

“The opportunity for the players to get weekly exposure to playing in the championship will prepare them for what is required to play at high intensity consistently.

"Over previous seasons we have had success of players going spending time on loan, gaining valuable experience playing in a competitive environment which has helped them learn and develop their game to push into the first team.

"Brad O’Neill spent time out on loan in 2021 and then played a vital role in the 2022 challenge cup campaign.”

Ramon Silva has also linked up with the London club on a short-term loan.