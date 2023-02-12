Wigan Warriors youngsters on the scoresheet for Whitehaven against London Broncos on their first outing for the Cumbrian club
Wigan Warriors youngster went head-to-head in the Championship game between Whitehaven and London Broncos at the Recreation Ground.
By Amos Wynn
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 7:31pm
Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas both went over for tries on their debuts for the Cumbrian club, with the latter scoring a brace.
Meanwhile, Zach Eckersley, Harvie Hill and Ramon Silva all featured for the visitors.
It was the Broncos who came out on top, as they produced a 20-16 victory.
The Wigan players involved are all on loan at their respective clubs for the next month.