Wigan face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the Good Friday derby this week, which is the first of two meetings between the sides within the space of a month, with the pair also going head-to-head in the Challenge Cup semi-finals at Elland Road on May 7.

Last time out, Matty Peet’s side beat Wakefield Trinity 36-6 to progress to the final four of the competiton, with Hardaker left impressed by Bateman’s contribution.

He said: “I think John and Faz (Liam Farrell) have probably been the best back-rowers in the league this year.”

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Hardaker is enjoying playing with John Bateman

“John’s performances last year weren’t bad but everyone expected him to set the league on fire.

“Having been tremendous in the NRL, I think he found his feet last year.

“Jai (Field) has obviously taken the headlines but you look at the work that John has done and he’s been really tough and competitive, which is what Wigan is about.

“To play with players like that is why you sign for teams like Wigan.

John Bateman has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign

“John and I have kind of grown up together. I know we’re a few years apart but when we went out drinking, I’d bump into him and his mates so we’ve known each other for quite some time.

“I know what his game is about and what he brings and I think he pretty much knows mine as well.

“To be alongside him is really good, so we’ll just build that combination throughout the season. The more we do it, the better it is for Wigan.”

Hardaker is excited to take on St Helens this Friday, with the two sides currently first and second in the Super League table.

“There’s a lot of talk and hype going around Saints at the minute, they are the team to beat,” he added.

“They are the pinnacle. We’ve got to rise up because it’s a really big challenge for us.