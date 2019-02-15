A fifth Wigan Warriors players heads out on loan

Wigan Warriors have let a fifth player head to the Championship on loan.

James Worthington has joined Workington Town on a one-month loan.

The centre made Wigan history in his only appearance in the side, scoring the fastest debut try in the club's Super League history.

He finished the match against Wakefield in May, 2017, with two tries.

He joins Warriors forward Caine Barnes - who is at Leon Pryce's outfit for the season - at the Cumbrian club.

Callum Field has joined Dewsbury Rams on a month's loan, Wigan have already allowed halfback Josh Woods to join Leigh Centurions for the season, while England academy half Harry Smith has joined Swinton for a month's loan.

Warriors transition coach Darrell Goulding said: “James has been very impressive this off-season, in his approach to training and a series of eye-catching performances in our pre-season games.

"It’s a great opportunity for him to build on his hard-work at a strong, well-coached Championship side. I’m sure he’ll excel for Workington and we wish him well.”

Wigan, who have dual-registration partnerships with Swinton and London Skolars, are in the process of finding many of their fringe players places to play after plans to revive a competitive reserve league this year collapsed - and many are too old for the Under-19s.