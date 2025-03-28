Brad O'Neill in action for Wigan Warriors in the 2024 World Club Challenge | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill will make his first appearance in almost nine months at the weekend

Wigan Warriors will welcome back a ‘real competitor’ in the shape of Brad O’Neill when they host Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

That’s the view of his teammate Luke Thompson, who is over the moon to see O’Neill make his return to the field following a nine-month injury lay-off with an ACL injury he suffered last July.

Warriors coach Matt Peet confirmed in his pre-match press conference earlier this week that O’Neill will feature against the Red Devils this weekend in what is a huge boost to everyone associated with the club.

“I’m made up for him,” Thompson said of O’Neill’s return. “I’ve seen that he has been working hard in rehab for the last eight months, so I’m really excited for him to get back out there.

“I think we’ve definitely missed him. He’s a big part of our squad, I love what he brings as a player, he is a real competitor so I’m just looking forward to him being back out there and at the side of me on Sunday.”

The Warriors are looking to return to winning ways this weekend having suffered back-to-back defeats against Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos respectively.

Salford, meanwhile, have endured financial struggles off the field for a number of months now. On Thursday night, the Red Devils released a club statement, confirming their players or staff had not been paid.

On Thursday morning, All Out Rugby League reported that the club’s employees had again not been paid as scheduled for the second month in a row.

Salford’s personnel are ordinarily paid on the last Thursday of every month - though contractual stipulations state that they do not have to be paid until the last day of the month which, in this instance, is Monday. However, the club released a statement on Thursday night, confirming they hadn’t received payment this month ‘despite assurances’.

Paul Rowley’s side remain under Rugby Football League-imposed special measures and salary cap sustainability limits, which will remain in place this weekend when they travel to Wigan.

Speaking in Wigan’s press conference on Wednesday, Thompson said he felt for Salford’s players and staff at this difficult time.

“Obviously it’s been really hard for them at the start of the year,” he said. “I wouldn’t like to be in their shoes so I definitely feel for them but I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve got on with it in the opening start of the year, I think they’ve still turned up every week and had a good crack, so we’re going to have to be on our game this weekend.”

Thompson is looking forward to coming up against his fellow England front-rower Chris Hill, who joined Salford ahead of this season from Huddersfield Giants.

“I played quite a few times with Chilly for England,” Thompson said. “I really enjoyed playing alongside him, he’s had a great career, he works hard, he’s tough and he’s an all-round good middle, so he’s been good to play with for England.”

The Warriors take on the Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium in Round Six of Super League on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.