The return of the Rugby League Ashes is ‘a real shot in the arm for the British game’.

That is the view of RL commercial managing director Rhodri Jones, who believes Super League’s standard will rise even further now that the end-of-year Ashes between England and Australia has finally been confirmed.

Last week, it was announced that Shaun Wane’s England would host Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos in a three-Test series this autumn, This would mark the first Rugby League Ashes in 22 years, with Australia enjoying a 3-0 series whitewash back in 2003.

It will also be the first time Australia and England have faced off since the Rugby League World Cup final in 2017, which Australia won 6-0 on home turf.

Asked if this year’s Ashes could potentially lead to something more long-term between England and Australia on the international rugby league calendar, Jones replied: “We were due to go to Australia this year, there’s a World Cup next year, New Zealand in 2027 and Australia are back here in 2028, so that’s why we put so much effort into bringing Tonga and Samoa over in the last two years: to give Shaun and the players the opportunity to play on the international stage.

“It’s part of the wider calendar I guess you could say and I think it’s a real positive for the international game that Australia are coming here to the UK.

“I think it gives a real shot in the arm into the UK game, the anticipation for the players to perform at their best now for the next 24 weeks left of the season means that Super League’s standard will rise again because they’ll all want to be playing at the end of the year.”

You’d struggle to find a prouder Englishman than Wane, who is determined to deliver a series win against the Kangaroos this autumn. He says he feels positive about how the international calendar is looking long-term.

“You listened to what Rhodri said there about what the future holds with the World Cup next year and the year after,” Wane added. “That, to me, is only positive. To be involved in a World Cup, I’ve had that feeling, and I want it again. Look at how strong Tonga and Samoa are now, I think it’s really positive and that’s the only way we need to think about it.”

The Ashes was scheduled to return for the end of the 2020 season until Covid forced it to be cancelled. However, Wane, who was appointed as England’s head coach earlier that year, never doubted if it would ever go ahead during his tenure.

“I’m an optimist, I believed it would happen,” said Wane. “When I first took the job, the fixtures we had coming up before Covid were unbelievable but it just didn’t happen.

“I was always very confident we would get this series on, I get on very well with Rhodri and the people here, so I was very confident.

“I probably can’t put into words how much I’m looking forward to it, we had an England meeting with the players last Monday night in Leeds and the players are so excited to get this on, put their names forward and get in the squad, so it’s given the club game a massive boost hearing that news go out. The players are absolutely buzzing and so am I.”

The three Ashes Tests this autumn will be staged at Wembley, Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and Headingley.