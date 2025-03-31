Luke Thompson (left) and Brad O'Neill (right) after Wigan Warriors' win over Salford Red Devils | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill was smiling from ear to ear after playing his first game in eight months

The 22-year-old hooker came on from the bench to help Matt Peet’s side thrash struggling Salford Red Devils 54-0 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

O’Neill, who made his 70th appearance for Wigan on his comeback, has worked tirelessly in his rehabilitation programme and dedicated hours upon hours of his time to come back stronger following his ACL injury last July.

“A really good feeling,” said O’Neill after the game. “In these eight months, you are always thinking of a game which you are going to come back in and I would say I probably couldn’t have picked a better one to come back in.

“We had a few games in mind, but especially with a home game, all your family and friends are there to support you and it was about just enjoying it, playing with my best mates on the field again.

“I’ve not been out there for eight months so it was just a special day for me, just to come off safe and healthy, that was the main thing for me.”

O’Neill woke up on Sunday morning with a smile on his face knowing he would get to pull on the cherry and white jersey of his boyhood club and take to the field with his best mates once again.

“It was a different one,” O’Neill said with a smile. “I kind of expected what I’d be like from before, and it was the same, there was a bit more excitement in me today.

“Just to be in the changing room with the lads, getting ready and putting the kit back on for the first time in a while, it feels like forever ago since I last did that, so it’s all the little things which excited me, and then just going on, doing what I needed to do and coming off safe and healthy, so it’s all good.”

The rehabilitation process for athletes who have suffered long-term injuries can sometimes be lonely for players, who may be stuck in the gym on their own whilst their teammates are out on the field together, but the last eight months have bulletproofed a resilience and mental toughness in O’Neill that he believes will stand him in good stead: both on and off the field.

“There’s plenty of highs and lows throughout these last eight months but I don’t reckon I’ve had too many lows,” he added. “I feel like all the staff around me and my mates have been there for me for a few of those down days days, but there’s not been too many.

“I feel like I’ve trained pretty well and trained hard, done what I’ve been told and listened. I pushed sometimes in trying to progress that bit quicker, but I feel like the coaching staff reined me in pretty well and I feel like it’s been a good process for myself, learning about my body and life away from rugby as well.

“I feel like it’s gone pretty quick. Obviously, we’ve been busy, at the back end of the year, we had the Grand Final, then had a bit of time off and then it was straight into pre-season and then to Las Vegas, so there’s always been something to look forward to.

“It’s gone pretty fast, I don’t feel like I’ve missed too many games, I’ve missed some big games, but overall, I don’t feel like I’ve missed too many. It’s felt long at times, but then sometimes you feel like it’s going quick, it’s a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions.”

O’Neill shared a special moment with his nearest and dearest after the full-time hooter the Brick Community Stadium, completing a day that must have felt like a long time coming for his family and friends.

“It wasn’t too special, (the mascot) Mighty Max was scaring my daughter, she was crying!” O’Neill joked. “But it was nice; everyone was happy at the end.”

O’Neill and the Warriors now have a weekend off due to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, with Peet’s side in action on Friday week away at Hull KR.