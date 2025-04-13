Abbas Miski 'happy' to be back as Wigan Warriors winger shares fitness update

Abbas Miski in action for Wigan Warriors | Dave Greaves

Abbas Miski was made up to make a try-scoring return to action in Wigan Warriors’ win over Hull KR after missing the previous four games through injury.

The 29-year-old winger hadn’t featured since the historic Las Vegas game on March 1 due to an old knee injury, but returned on Friday evening to help Wigan pick up an impressive 28-12 victory away at league leaders Hull KR.

Miski enjoyed a solid return to the field, making 133 metres from 22 caries, and busting nine tackles. He also scored the final try of the game which sealed the two points for Matt Peet’s side.

“I'm happy to be back out there and happy to get the win,” Miski said. “But that was a tough game to come back to!

“I just wanted to put in a good performance defensively and with my carries, but scoring a try was the cherry on top. I’ll focus now on my recovery and getting ready for the next game.”

Miski has opened up on his frustrating five weeks on the sidelines, with the Lebanon international requiring surgery at some stage to fully repair his knee.

“There’s been hard periods in which my training loads reduced a fair bit,” he said.

“It's more of a chronic injury that I have to manage and eventually it’ll need surgery again.

“It’s been a tough process, but the physios, Matty, and the coaching staff have been very accommodating and I'm happy to be able to be out there playing.”

The Warriors were 12-6 behind at half-time against Hull KR, but scored four unanswered tries in the second half through Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Jai Field and Miski to seal a statement win in East Hull.

“It's a very hard and hostile place to come,” Miski added. “It was a big game against the team who’ve been the best in the competition so far this season.

“I thought we stuck together in the second half and we’re delighted to have come away with the win.”

“We needed some technical and tactical fixes (at half-time). Hull KR have a lot of strong runners and they were poking their noses through a fair bit in the first half, so we needed to improve the physicality. I thought we did that a bit better in the second half.

“The whole 80 minutes is made up of small moments, so you have to win more of them. We did that, especially in the second half, but there’s still lots of work on. I thought we went quite well.”

Peet’s side will look to make it three wins in a row when they host rivals St Helens in a mouth-watering derby clash at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday.

“It’s another massive game against a team who are going well so far this season,” Miski added.

“It’s going to be tough, but we know what’s at stake and we’re all up for it. We can’t wait to be back in front of our fans at home, who were excellent. They deserved that win (at Hull KR).”