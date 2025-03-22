Abbas Miski in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on winger Abbas Miski.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on Abbas Miski, who was a late withdrawal from their team that lost 12-10 to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening.

The Lebanon international had been named to start on the wing when the teams were announced one-and-a-half hours before kick-off: but he pulled out in the latter stages of the warm-up and was replaced by academy product Jacob Douglas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miski hasn’t played since their win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas due to swelling on an old knee injury following their return from the USA, with Peet revealing in his post-match press conference that Miski requires surgery.

Asked when he found out Miski wouldn’t be playing at Headingley, Peet replied: “In the warm-up. Don’t get me wrong, he’s carrying an injury so we always knew there was a chance (of him not playing), we knew Dougie (Jacob Douglas) was there for his opportunity but it was pretty late on.

“I feel for Abbas. He is doing it tough at the moment and I’m really proud of the way he’s trying his hardest and battling through the pain.

“What the players put themselves through - a lot of it people don’t realise behind the scenes - but there’ll be players in the Leeds team as well who are playing through the pain so it’s just a credit to the players and we hold Abbas in really high esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He actually needs a surgical procedure and we’ll get that done when we can, we were just hoping to get a few more games out of him but we might have to get that brought forward, I’ll have a conversation with him.”

Peet admits his side have missed Miski’s presence on the wing over the last couple of weeks, particularly with the work he does in the backfield and his yardage carries.

He added: “I think people who lot of rugby league realise the difference of a power athlete returning the ball back, someone a bit more experienced, I thought Jacob did good, but Abbas is our first-choice winger and when he doesn’t play we miss him as other teams would.”

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium next Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.