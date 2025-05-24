Adam Keighran kicking a goal for Wigan Warriors against his former club Catalans Dragons | Stewart Frodsham/Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran said keeping Catalans Dragons scoreless was the ‘biggest achievement’ from their emphatic 48-0 win in the south of France.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet’s side claimed their seventh win in a row thanks to an eight-try victory over Catalans, who were led by Joel Tomkins following the departure of Steve McNamara as head coach earlier in the week.

The Warriors scored their eight tries through Jai Field, Sam Walters, Liam Marshall (2), Kruise Leeming, Junior Nsemba, Bevan French and Harry Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Keighran scooped the Player of the Match award after kicking eight goals from nine attempts, whilst producing several big defensive efforts.

“We’ll take that, especially the no points conceded, that’s probably our biggest achievement today,” Keighran told Sky Sports post-match.

“It was something that we’ve spoken about over the last few weeks, making sure we put in that 80-minute performance.

“Obviously, it wasn’t perfect, but we defended well, and that was our aim, so we got what we needed to get done, so we’re happy to come away with that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something we’ve been working on as a group. Defending our goal line, we haven’t done that well over the last few weeks, so we worked on that this week, and I think we nailed it today. We’re happy with that one.”

Keighran is out of contract at the end of the season, having arrived at Wigan on a two-year deal from Catalans ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Australian has scored 12 tries and kicked 130 goals in 40 appearances for the Warriors to date.

When asked for an update on his future, Keighran told Sky Sports: “No decisions have been made yet, the discussions are underway, but I’ll keep that one to myself until we get a bit further into it, so I’ll keep it to myself for now.”

Reigning Super League champions Wigan kept the pressure on league leaders Hull KR thanks to their big win in Perpignan, with the Warriors remaining just two points behind the Robins in the table after Round 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got to give credit to KR, they’re a good side, and they’re being chased, and so they should be, they’ve been quality,” Keighran said. “But that’s all we can do, keep winning, keep the most amount of tries out and keep our for and against column, and just keep chasing away, that’s all we can do at the minute.”

Keighran also paid some classy words to his former club Catalans, who are doing it tough at the moment following the departure of McNamara, whose reign as Super League’s longest-serving head coach has come to an end.

“They’ve had a few disruptions during the week, and it’s always tough on the playing group and the club itself, so they’ve just got to keep going and I know they’ll keep doing that,” he added.

“It’s a credit to them for giving the performance they did. It’s always tough when things outside and inside the club happen, so they can just keep going and do what they’re doing.”

Next up for Keighran and the Warriors is a clash with Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday, May 30.