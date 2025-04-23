Adam Keighran provides injury update with praise delivered to Wigan Warriors teammate

Adam Keighran celebrates a Wigan Warriors win with teammate Harvie Hill | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran has provided an injury update whilst delivering huge praise to his teammate Zach Eckersley.

Keighran suffered a knee injury in Wigan’s defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup fourth round last month and, as a result, has missed the last four matches. The Australian centre says his road to recovery is going well, although no return date has yet been set.

“It’s definitely getting better,” Keighran told the Wigan Post. “Obviously, you have to tick a lot of boxes when it comes to these kinds of injuries, and I’m doing just that at the minute, progressing pretty well and happy with how it’s going.

“There’s no date on a return, but it’s just about ticking boxes at the minute.

“I’ve had a couple of field sessions now, not full sessions yet, but that’s the kind of stuff I’m getting into now, so I’m progressing well.”

Keighran was quick to praise his teammate Zach Eckersley, who has filled the void in the centres in his absence over the last month.

Keighran was suspended for last year’s Challenge Cup final win, with Eckersley scoring in what was just his fifth Wigan appearance under the famous Wembley arch. The pair have built a strong relationship since then, with Keighran working closely with Eckersley to prepare for last year’s Cup final.

“I knew from the start that he was a good player,” said Keighran. “He’s proven that in the big games, including last year at Wembley.

“And in the big games where you have to step up, he hasn’t missed a beat and that’s full credit to him and all of the young lads who train with us, they are the ones that get us in fine form for the weekend so it’s a credit to all of them really.

“I’m not one of those players that will sit back and get angry about someone playing well whilst I’m injured, especially with him, because he’s such a down-to-earth kid. I call him a kid because he is still so young! He is very polite, and everyone in the team loves him because he is such a good young bloke, so when people like him progress and start playing well, everyone is there to congratulate him and give him the accolades he deserves.

“We’re such tight friends too, so that’s why it made it so easy to mingle with him last year, and where I can help at the minute. I’m not on the field as much as I want to be whilst he has been playing these games, but that’s a credit to him, he’s done that on his own, and that’s the kind of player he is and the type of person he is too. I’m over the moon for him.”

Keighran is, understandably, gutted to currently be stuck in the treatment room, but he is pleased to see the Warriors building some strong form on the back of impressive wins against Hull KR and St Helens.

“They are two powerhouse teams who are in some good form, particularly going away to KR,” Keighran added. “It’s a tough ground to go and get a win. I didn’t travel with the team, but it was a good watch on TV.

“And the Good Friday game as well, the atmosphere was incredible and it always is in those matches, so getting the two points as well was the best part about it. It’s hard to watch instead of playing, but it is what it is with these sorts of injuries, and you’ve just got to get through it.”