Adrian Lam eyes fun and gains for Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam will tell his Wigan players to go and have fun when they run out to face Salford tomorrow.

Joe Burgess will make his return after 11 months on the sidelines as the Warriors look to snap a five-game losing streak.

Last week, Lam felt they “turned a corner” in their gutsy 25-12 defeat at Warrington and after a long week of training, he believes they are in a good position to beat the Red Devils and claim two much-needed competition points.

“I want them to have a bit of fun, and build on the blocks that we put in place against Warrington,” said Lam. “We’re improving with the ball and our attitude is on cue now.

“We saw some heart in the Warrington game, and that bit extra from what we’ve seen, and from that they’ve come into training feeling good about themselves.

"There’s never been a lack of belief or confidence here, it’s just been about execution and maybe an attitude of turning up and expecting to get the job done, rather than getting in the trenches and working to get it done.”

Wigan are narrow favourites with many bookmakers to beat Salford, who have won four of their seven matches.

“They’re playing some good football but it’s all about us, and finding that edge,” added Lam. “If we can stop the silly penalties and control the ball a bit better – it’d put us in a good position to achieve what we want to.”

As well as Burgess, fellow winger Dom Manfredi and prop Ben Flower come back into the mix. Burgess is set to take the left wing spot from Morgan Escare, who pulled up in training this week.

Taulima Tautai, Oli Partington (suspension), Liam Farrell, Sam Powell and Liam Marshall (injury) are ruled out.