Adrian Lam 'hasn't considered' extending Wigan Warriors stay following Shaun Edwards' 'if and when' comments

Adrian Lam insists his focus is on the present and not the future after Shaun Edwards cast doubts about "if and when" he takes over as Wigan coach.

Edwards has signed to return to his hometown club - on a three-year contract - for 2020, with Lam holding the reins until then.

But during an interview on BBC Radio Four this week the former Great Britain captain once against suggested his switch back to the code where he cast his playing legacy was not set in stone.

All of which could leave Lam in an uncomfortable position, given he was appointed on a one-year deal until Edwards was available following Wales' involvement at the rugby union World Cup.

Lam, though, says he has not had any discussions about staying on beyond the end of this season - and has no plans to consider the possibility.

“I only know what I know at the moment, so I don’t know what the rumours around Shaun or the club are," said Lam.

"I think I’ve got to just make sure I focus on getting us backing to winning ways here at Wigan and not really letting any of the outside influences matter or come into consideration.

"I’ve got to focus on me and at the moment, I’ve haven’t heard anything else.

“I haven’t even considered (extending his stay) - I haven’t looked, I haven’t talked, I haven’t spoken to anyone about it.

"And I’m not interested in talking about it because I’m contracted for one-year at the moment - that’s where it sits - and I think talking about it is something that is going to detract from what my role is here at the moment, and it needs to be making sure that we get back on track.”

Wigan head to London Broncos on Sunday seeking their second win of the year.

Lam confirmed French livewire Morgan Escare is set to play his first match of the season and Tony Clubb may return, but has injury concerns over Ben Flower, Gabe Hamlin and Joe Greenwood.