Adrian Lam makes call to Wigan Warriors stars to find top speed

Adrian Lam has challenged his Wigan players to overcome their slow start - and score first against Hull FC.

The Warriors have gone behind in all three matches so far this season.

And the 10-0 lead they handed Sydney Roosters last weekend - when Brett Morris struck twice - proved too big an obstacle to overcome.

While they have obviously not intended to be slow out of the blocks, he admits the start of Sunday’s match has been a focal point.

“If I said to you we defended down our right side 100 times before the World Club Challenge, I’d be understating the fact,” said Lam.

“And when they went down that side, we didn’t defend as we’d trained.

“The goal this week is to score first - which we’ve not done yet.”

However it is dressed up, the visit of winless Hull FC does not capture the imagination of a World Club Challenge against the NRL’s premiers.

But Lam doesn’t accept there is the risk of a psychological hangover.

“I don’t believe that, because we’ve every reason to want to play and want to win this game,” he said.

“If they feel as a player they won’t be up for it we

don’t want them a part of the squad.

“We had a good chat after the World Club, I said to them, we’ve got a lot of work to do but we didn’t lack for desire and there were times we had a crack with the ball.

“In saying that, some of our boys could have played better and so there’s a bit of pressure to aim up.

“Hull are desperate to get their first win and we don’t want it to be at our fortress.”

Hull FC’s winless run stretches back until last summer but they were competitive against Hull KR and Castleford in their opening two rounds.

“It wasn’t long ago those players were successful and won the Challenge Cup, and so we’re weary of those players,” added Lam.