Adrian Lam names Wigan Warriors squad to face Barrow

Adrian Lam has named a 23-man squad to face Barrow Raiders at Craven Park on Saturday.

A week ahead of their Super League start against St Helens, Lam will take a youthful squad to Cumbria, with some senior figures also handed game time.

Morgan Escare, Liam Marshall, Jarrod Sammut, Jake Shorrocks and Taulima Tautai all make the trip to Cumbria, but former Barrow forward Joe Bullock misses out.

Wigan Warriors squad to face Barrow Raiders: Joe Brown, Liam Byrne, Morgan Escare, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Chris Hankinson, Umyla Hanley, Samy Kibula, Ben Kilner, Liam Marshall, Craig Mullen, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Aiden Roden, Jarrod Sammut, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, Nathan Wilde, James Worthington.