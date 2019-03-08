Adrian Lam "rattled" after Wigan Warriors go down to Huddersfield Giants

Adrian Lam was left "rattled" after watching his Wigan side crash to a 14-6 defeat to Huddersfield.

And the Warriors coach struggled to identify the underlying reasons behind their alarming drop in form since the World Club Challenge.

The hosts looked a side sorely lacking confidence and while they limited their opponents to two tries, they had no cutting edge in attack.

"I'm a bit rattled, really," admitted Lam. "We looked like a shell of our former selves.

"They're training well in the week - I just can't put my finger on it.

"They looked like they're playing without confidence. They are emotionally drained from the Roosters game - but I'm a bit lost at the moment."

The defeat followed Super League losses to Hull FC and London Broncos - and leaves them tied with Huddersfield and Leeds at the bottom of the table after five rounds, ahead of next Friday's trip to Warrington.

Morgan Escare's converted try in the second-half locked the scores at 6-6 and offered them hope before two Lee Gaskell goals, sandwiching Joe Wardle's try, wedged an eight point gap between the sides.

"The players can't put their finger on it at the moment," said Lam. "We looked a bit lost on the field. We fight our way back and give a critical penalty away - at times we don't have the smarts in us, and then we lose control of the game. We're not getting into the arm-wrestle.

"We made three simple dropped balls with no pressure on them, and that's what surprises me the most - and last week was the same.

"It's not a lack of effort, it's the space between the ears because everything in training is outstanding, the game-plan, they love the style we want to play - but they didn't play it until the last seven minutes."

Lam will tomorrow check on injuries to Liam Marshall (knee) and Dom Manfredi (teeth).

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford said: "It's a big relief, the first month hadn't gone to plan but we stuck together and I'm happy for the boys.

"Wigan put us under the pump a couple of times and we dug in for each other."