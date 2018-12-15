Adrian Lam reveals his plan for his leadership group at Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam will lean on a leadership group of players to support skipper Sean O’Loughlin.

The new Warriors coach says he is watching training closely to see who have got the right qualities.

Previous coach Shaun Wane also called on a leadership group of four or five players, who rotated the captaincy when O’Loughlin was absent.

Lam will wait until after all of his players are back in training before selecting the players who will have the extra responsibility.

“We’re going away to another camp in the Lakes in January,” he said.

“We’ll decide then what the leadership group is, as well as sign off on the team principles.”

Lam will welcome back the remaining members of his squad to training on Monday.

O’Loughlin, George Williams and Oliver Gildart – as well as French duo Morgan Escare and Romain Navarrete – were given extra time off because of their involvement in autumn internationals.

Tomorrow, the Warriors will attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show in Birmingham. Representatives of Challenge Cup winners Catalans and the England squad are also expected to attend.

Wigan invited Wane to join them, but he is unable to attend due to his Scotland RU commitments.