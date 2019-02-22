Adrian Lam reveals when Jarrod Sammut and Morgan Escare may play for Wigan Warriors

Wigan fans may not have to wait long to see both Jarrod Sammut and Morgan Escare in action.

Coach Adrian Lam has revealed they both have a “chance” they’ll play within the next two weeks.

Both are in a provisional 21-man squad which will be trimmed back to 19 today ahead of Sunday’s visit of Hull FC. Wigan head to London Broncos the following week.

Lam has fielded the same squad for all three matches so far this season but one spot has become available following Liam Farrell’s pectoral injury.

And he is also considering freshening up his squad to give other players a chance.

He said: “I’m looking forward to shuffling the squad in the next three or four weeks and seeing some of the other boys play.

“Whether that’s this weekend or the week after, we’ll make those decisions later this week.”

Asked whether Sammut and Escare were among those who may figure, he replied: “There’s a chance they’ll both play within the next two games.”

Many fans have been looking forward to seeing both in action – particularly Sammut, given he has yet to play for the club.

Sammut, 32, was recruited from London Broncos in the off-season but banned for the first two rounds after making contact with a referee during a friendly.

“It’s not the way I wanted to start my new career with Wigan. I have to take accountability for that,” said the halfback.

“But I’ve got those two weeks out of the way and I’m now just looking forward to getting started and enjoying my football.” Sammut said that he will be ready to capitalise on his opportunity when he is given the green light to make his debut.

And the supporters’ anticipation has not gone unnoticed.

“Every time I see a fan they ask, ‘Jarrod, when are you playing?’ which is nice. I tell them that, for the minute, I need to support my team-mates and my time will come," he said.

“I’ll train my best and hope that fits in with Adrian’s plans for that week and if not, I’ll carry on trying my best and giving my support to my team-mate.

"I’m a new face here, I’ve got to earn my stripes and be ready for when it arises. When my chance comes I’m looking forward to grabbing it with both hands.”

Young forward Liam Byrne is also in Lam’s provisional 21-man squad.