Adrian Lam sets out plans for Jake Shorrocks’ future in Wigan Warriors team

Adrian Lam believes Jake Shorrocks’ future is as halfback - as he looks set to get a run in the pivotal role.

The 23-year-old has played off the bench – mainly at hooker – since returning to the Warriors side last month.

It is a role he played during Wigan’s Grand Final charge in 2016 before his career was derailed by a serious knee injury early the following year.

But Shorrocks was thrust into the pivotal halfback spot at Castleford last Friday after Jarrod Sammut left the action.

Lam will only discover tonight the extent of Sammut’s knee injury, but if he misses Friday’s trip to Wakefield then Shorrocks would be one candidate to replace him.

Either way, Lam has no doubts Shorrocks’ future is at halfback – rather than hooker.

The former Queensland No.7 said: “He’s a half, a definite halfback, and a smart one, too.

“I’ve worked with some great halfbacks and Jake’s got a great rugby league brain and I’m looking forward to seeing him come through.

“He was in the top four in pre-season in my eyes, I had a very high regard on the back of that and I wanted to give him an opportunity.

“Off the bench he adds a bit of impact – one of his first touches he had he created a try against Warrington.”

Lam knows what it’s like for Shorrocks to be playing in the coal-face in the middle of the pitch.

“I played Origin off the bench at hooker and it was one of the worst experiences,” smiled Lam. “I thought, ‘No way I want to do that!’

“I know the player respect him highly and he will play a massive role this season.”

Lam may also discover tonight the extent of Dom Manfredi’s knee injury after he and Sammut have had scans.

Joe Greenwood will need to pass concussion protocols if he is to play against Wakefield on Friday.