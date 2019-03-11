Adrian Lam thinks attitude could be to blame for Wigan Warriors' poor form

Adrian Lam believes Wigan’s Grand Final triumph last year may have softened the players’ attitude.

By his own admission he was “rattled” by their 14-6 defeat to Huddersfield last Friday night – their third Super League defeat on the bounce since the World Club Challenge loss to Sydney Roosters.

And the coach thinks the Warriors’ title-charge last year could have caused complacency to creep into the players’ mindsets.

“Maybe it’s an attitude that we deserve to win without doing the effort that goes with it,” he said.

“There may be a bit of a hangover in terms of them being happy with last year, the Grand Final, and they think we can turn up and win every game which you can’t do when they’re the premiers and everyone wants to beat you – that’s all I can put it down to.”

After successive defeats to Hull FC, London and Huddersfield – all of whom had been struggling for wins – the Warriors’ task doesn’t get any easier, with a trip to Warrington this Friday night.

Lam asked the players to take a “good look at themselves” over the weekend – and didn’t exclude himself from needing self-reflection – before they start their preparation today.

“I guess if ever we’re going to play Warrington it’s the right time, a challenge for the players to turn it around,” he said. “All we can do to fix it is stay focussed with our preparation, make sure everyone is on board – get a few players back to brighten up the side.

“It’d be more of a concern if we were distant in training, and there were signs there – but there are no signs at all.

“In every game so far, we felt we could win, we haven’t been blown away by anyone – which is a positive, I guess – we’ll reassess and go again.”

He will check on injuries to Joe Greenwood (concussion assessment), Dan Sarginson (thigh) and Dom Manfredi (teeth) today to see whether they could be fit to face the Wolves. Joe

Burgess is also nearing closer to a long-awaited return from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Eight different try scorers helped Wigan under-19s thrash Huddersfield 54-14 at Robin Park on Saturday.

Aiden Roden, Jake Sculthorpe, Harry Rushton, Callum Green, Oscar Stone, Umyla Hanley with two, Amir Bourouh and Ryan Forshaw all crossed the line.