Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam said he was proud of his side’s display despite going down to a 36-28 defeat against his former club Wigan Warriors.

The Warriors were 28-6 in front at one stage in the first half, but the Leopards fought back in the second half to make the score 28-22 in Wigan’s favour, before the Warriors went on to finish 36-28 winners at the Brick Community Stadium.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Lam admitted he was proud of the way his side didn’t throw the towel in when they easily could’ve done when Wigan were so far ahead.

“I got a fair bit of out of it if I’m honest,” said Lam. “I was a bit concerned with the five-day turnaround for us after a big semi-final of the Challenge Cup and an emotional rollercoaster there. You saw Catalans last night, that’s what can happen after a big game like that.

“Obviously, (we) weren’t impressed that it was a five-day turnaround, but we dealt with it, and the start wasn’t ideal, but I just love the way that we rallied. I guess I’ve been wanting to see that at some point this year, at how we responded to those moments, and I think the harder the game got, the better we got, really.

“I know there was a lot of points in it but it was just the mentality and resilience and being together through that so, believe it or not, I know we lost, but it’s one of the most enjoyable games I’ve been involved with because I got to see what I wanted to see.”

Lam went on to say his side’s decision-making in defence was where it went wrong for the Leopards, but the positive to take away was the character they showed not to give in.

“I think some of our decision-making in the defence was just outrageous, unlike us, that’s two weeks in a row now,” he added.

“(They scored) a couple of soft tries, the kick that hits the ground that bounces, I think (Junior) Nsemba is offside there. The try where (Kaide) Ellis just reaches out and puts it down, just rubbish like that hurts you as a club, Paul Vaughan’s try last week under the post, there’s one like that every week, so that’s the disappointing part, but I thought the way our team connected and played from half-time for that 25 minutes (in the second half) to get back to being six points behind was just incredible and I loved that.

“I saw a lot more of the identity we want to be as a team, so I’m really pleased with that and I’m excited about what’s ahead now.”