Adrian Lam: Wigan Warriors' left edge can be best in Super League

Wigan's left-edge can be among the most potent in Super League.

That's the prediction of Adrian Lam after welcoming Joe Burgess back from an 11-month lay-off.

George Williams scored a hat-trick in the 30-22 win against Salford but just as pleasing for many of the supporters was the way he combined with childhood friends Burgess and Oliver Gildart.

And with forward Joe Greenwood also motoring over on that edge, it meant four of their five tries were scored down the left channel - and Lam expects them to cause opposition defences a few headaches.

"We moved Gilly back to the left knowing Burgess was back, and as the season goes on that combination could be deadly and potentially one of the best in the league," said Lam.

"I was happy for Joe. His presence makes everyone feel a bit safer."