All Super League fans should support Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge, says Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam believes fans of rival Super League clubs should support Wigan in the World Club Challenge.



He wants supporters to put aside their loyalties and unite behind the competition against the NRL’s premiers, Sydney Roosters, in Sunday’s showdown.

“Absolutely they should,” said Lam. “You don’t want the NRL coming over here and winning the World Club.

“You want to show that as a group of teams – a league – we’re doing some good things over here.

“I understand some fans may not do that, but there’s a chance here to fill the stadium and show the world that Super League is alive and that rugby league is a massive sport here - and they can show that by supporting Wigan.”

Stand-off George Williams says he has previously cheered for other Super League clubs in the World Club Challenge. And while he recognises many don’t like Wigan, he hopes they can see the bigger picture.

“You’d like to think so, wouldn’t you?” said Williams. “I support Super League teams when they’re playing teams from the NRL. I’d like them to back the English team. Why not?”

And captain Sean O’Loughlin said: “Whenever Super League sides have played in the World Club, I’ve wanted them to do well no matter who it is. I imagine some fans will be split on it – some won’t want us to win – but I think there’ll be a fair chunk of Super League fans wanting Super League to do well. If we can win it only benefits our competition as a whole.”

The East and South Stands were last night close to being sold out and Wigan have made no secret of the fact they want a bumper crowd inside their 25,000-capacity home on Sunday evening. DW Stadium ticket office manager Michael Jolliffe said: “The demand for tickets has been huge.”

Their last World Club Challenge, against Cronulla two years ago, attracted 21,000-plus fans while a crowd of 24,268 watched their defeat against St George Illawarra in 2011.

Trent Robinson’s Sydney Roosters are currently in Paris. They relocate to the UK tomorrow and will be at a launch event at Revolution bar on King Street in the evening.