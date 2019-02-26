Another NRL club 'enters race' for Wigan Warriors' George Williams

Speculation over George Williams' future took a fresh twist last night amid reports New Zealand Warriors are also keen to recruit him

Yesterday, Canberra Raiders were linked with a move for the Wigan stand-off.

And League Express reported he was poised to be offered a three-year deal to join John Bateman and Ryan Sutton in the Australian capital in 2020 - if a transfer fee can be agreed with Wigan.

But a report Down Under by journalist The Mole says "transfer fee put him out of (Canberra's) price range" - and the Auckland-based Warriors have him at the top of their wish-list for next year.

They allowed halfback Shaun Johnson to leave in the off-season and have not been able to bring in suitable cover.

The Warriors, of course, is where Sam Tomkins spent two season before returning to Wigan.

Williams has been linked with several NRL clubs in the past and has never shied away from the fact he wants to try his hand Down Under at some stage in his career.

But the 24-year-old is under contract with Wigan until the end of 2020 - with an option in the club's favour for 2021.

And given they received a “significant” fee from Canberra to release John Bateman from the final year of his contract - and previously received transfers to release Tomkins and Lee Mossop to NRL clubs - it would appear unlikely they would let him go for free, especially as the Warriors have previously turned down bids of up to £400,000 for the England international.

Williams was handed a marquee contract by Wigan in April 2017 to fend off interest from Down Under.

As he is a homegrown player, it means only £75,000 of his lucrative salary counts on the £2m-plus salary cap.

Clubs are allowed up to two marquee players, who must earn more than £175,000 to qualify. Stars signed from elsewhere count £150,000 on the cap.