Another twist in Wigan Warriors-Shaun Edwards saga

Speculation over the future of Shaun Edwards has taken another twist after The Times reported he has a deal in place to join Wasps next season.

The newspaper is reporting he has "not signed yet because he is waiting to see if there is an option to coach England instead."

The development emerged on the day Wigan responded to Edwards' claim he is a free agent. The Warriors had previously said he had signed a three-year deal to take charge of his hometown club from 2020 and he was unveiled at a press conference at the DW Stadium at the time.

Edwards was first linked with a return to Wasps earlier this month. But The Times reports an agreement is in place, waiting for the Wales defence coach's signature.

Wigan today said they are "seeking dialogue" with Edwards to clarify his intentions. Their short statement did not address his claims he hadn't signed a contract.