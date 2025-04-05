Ashes series whets the appetite of Wigan Warriors star who is an Evertonian

Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith in action for England | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith has more reasons than one to make sure he is Shaun Wane’s England squad for the Rugby League Ashes at the end of the year.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rugby Football League have revealed that ticket sales of the priority window for this autumn’s Ashes between England and Australia have smashed all previous records for the sport, having already surpassed the 75,000 mark.

Tickets for the third Test at Headingley have sold out more than a week in advance of the tickets going on general sale. All hospitality packages for the final Test have also sold out, with a 19,500-strong crowd expected in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashes organisers have also gone on record to say tickets for the first and second Tests at Wembley Stadium and the new Everton Stadium are also selling at an ‘unprecedented’ rate.

Tickets for the Bramley-Moore Dock Test are believed to be limited and that will be music to the ears of Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith, who will be hoping to retain his place in Wane’s squad given the fact he is an avid Everton supporter.

“The whole series will be brilliant, it’s such a big occasion that players and supporters can look forward to,” said Widnes-born Smith, who will be hoping to add to his seven England caps.

“The possibility of playing at Wembley for my country is special and to be one of the first teams to experience Everton’s new stadium will make that Test extra special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first step though is to keep playing well to earn selection. The Super League competition has started strongly and having an Ashes series at the end of the season will provide extra motivation for players to show Waney and his staff we can do a job at the next level.”

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones says they are already ‘well on course’ to meet their attendance target for all three Test matches against the Kangaroos in what will be the first Rugby League Ashes in 22 years.

“These are unprecedented and exciting figures for rugby league - easily the most tickets that have been sold for any series in a single day,” said Jones.

“It confirms the huge demand to see Shaun Wane’s England team taking on Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos this autumn in the first Ashes series since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe our choice of venues has captured the imagination of rugby league and sports fans in all parts of the country and even overseas.

“We have set ambitious goals to ensure the series is played in front of the audiences it deserves - and we are already well on course to meet those goals.”

Tickets will remain available only to those who pre-registered until the morning of Monday, April 14, when they go on general sale at 10am.