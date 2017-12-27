Ashton: I’d like to return to Wigan

Chris Ashton has revealed he would like to play for Wigan again.

The former England RU winger started his career with his hometown club before switching codes with Northampton.

He later went on to star for Saracens and made a splash on the international scene - but he has not forgotten where it all began.

Ashton told The Times: “I’ve always supported Wigan and I watch them ever week.

“I’m a massive fan of Wigan and rugby league and I would like to play for Wigan again at some point.”

Wigan enquired last year whether Ashton was interested in reverting back to league, a path taken by his friend and former Saracens team-mate Joel Tomkins.

Ashton, 30, has since moved to the south of France with Toulon.

He added: “Whether it will happen or not - probably not because I’m too old - but if you’re a fan of anything and if you’re in a position where you can do it, then you’d like to do it.”

A former Orrell St James junior, Ashton made his Wigan debut at 2005 and his sparkling form at full-back was one of the positives of a dismal ‘06 campaign.

But he left the following year to switch codes, having scored 27 tries in 52 appearances for Wigan.