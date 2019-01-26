Barrow 18 Wigan Warriors XIII 18

Adiran Lam's young Wigan Warriors were held to an 18-18 draw at Barrow on Saturday afternoon after an error-strewn game.

A 78th-minute penalty from Barrow stand-off Jamie Dallimore levelled the scores in a match affected by poor conditions.

The Warriors crossed for four tries, with ex-Raiders centre Chris Hankinson, academy wing Joe Brown, centre James Worthington and Samy Kibula all getting on the scoresheet. Half-back Jarrod Sammut landed two points in difficult conditions.

Hankinson opened the scoring after 14 minutes before Barrow hit back when Jono Smith went over. Both conversion attempts were missed.

Oli Partington was sin-binned for a shoulder charge in an otherwise strong performance.

Barrow hit the front after the break when Tom Walker went over for a converted try, but Wigan replied through Joe Brown - though Sammut's missed conversion meant Wigann were still two points behind.

Worthington put Wigan in front before Deon Cross scored for the hosts, but Kiblua restored the Warriors' advantage with a try. Sammut landed the extras.

But two minutes left, Barrow's Ballimore landed the two points before the hooter.

Wigan start their Super League campaign against St Helens on Thursday at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Kick off is at 7.45pm.