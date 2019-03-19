Ben Westwood banned for head-butting Wigan Warriors' Morgan Escare

Warrington's Ben Westwood has been banned for four games for head-butting Wigan's Morgan Escare in last Friday's 25-12 win.

The Wolves forward pleaded guilty to the charge, brought by the match review panel yesterday, but appearing in front of the RFL's disciplinary panel he challenged the grading of a Grade D headbutting.

The challenge to the grading was unsuccessful and the tribunal found the grading at grade D was correct and appropriate.

The player receives a four-match suspension and a £500 fine. The usual punishment guidelines for grade D offences is three to five games.