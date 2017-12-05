Bennett urged to stay as national boss

Sean O’Loughlin is hoping Wayne Bennett stays on as England coach.

The veteran forward says he has learned a lot from the 67-year-old.

Bennett’s two-year deal took him until the end of the World Cup.

And after guiding England to their first final in 22 years – they lost 6-0 to Australia in a brutal decider – his stock is high, certainly among the players.

O’Loughlin said: “I think he’s brought a lot to the group and I hope he stays on.

“From other players’ points of view I think they’re the same.”

O’Loughlin has previously played for his country under Brian Noble, Tony Smith and Steve McNamara, who appointed him captain.

The Wigan skipper says the tense final typified the development which has been made under Brisbane mentor Bennett.

“He’s teaching us how to play these types of games and he’s improving our knowledge of how to play these games as well as physically on the field,” said O’Loughlin.

“We’ve always matched Australia and New Zealand for parts of games but not managed to see games out.

“I thought (in the final) we matched them for 80 minutes. It was just that six points on the scoreboard. He’s teaching us how to play these big games.”