Wigan Warriors Women coach Denis Betts said he was ‘really proud’ of his side after they secured their first-ever Challenge Cup final win at Wembley.

The Warriors Women made history on Saturday evening as they eased past St Helens 42-6 at Wembley Stadium, in what was the first meeting between the two rival clubs at the new Wembley, in any format.

Wigan were 18-0 to the good at half-time thanks to first half tries through Megan Williams, Mary Coleman and Emily Veivers before Izzy Rowe, Eva Hunter, Grace Banks and Anna Davies added further tries in the second half to seal a historic victory under the famous Wembley arch.

“I’m really proud,” Betts said post-match. “The Challenge Cup has a special aura around it. You don’t get to do what I do with them every day and see them all the time, and I’m really proud of the group because of how hard they work and the challenges they’ve been through.

“Where we started last year, everyone could see there were some roots in the place and some really strong, talented people there already. They just needed to be pointed in the right direction, nurtured a little bit and then develop.

“To see them do that and to buy into it is a coach’s dream, and then they have to have an idea and take it on. They do all the work, and a few of the girls have Wembley scars now, so they’ve got them for life! They are the nice things that go along with it, I’m just really fortunate and grateful to these girls because they’re inspiring me all the time.

“This girl next to me (Vicky Molyneux) is a full-time teacher and has a child, she turns up at night, I get texts like ‘I’m an hour and half away but I’m on my way’ and I’m like ‘oh my god, I don’t know how these girls do it’ and they drive back, that’s why she deserves this and its the same with Grace (Banks), she’s got a full-time job, she’s a labourer she tells me when she’s tired in training, they’re the kind of things that they work so hard to show that talent on the top of everything.

“I’ve been a full-time professional sportsman pretty much all my life, what’ve I done? I’ve just enjoyed myself, but these girls have been inspirational to everything I’ve done this year. It’s not all about me, but I’ve won this a few times, and this day was amazing. It was brilliant, it wasn’t about the crowd, it wasn’t about anything other than them, but how they delivered it was pretty special. I’m really, really proud if that’s the simple answer.”

Betts won the Challenge Cup seven times during his illustrious playing career, but the women’s history on Saturday ranks higher than any of his previous achievements.

“The best one ever,” Betts replied when asked where the women’s final ranks amongst his previous successes. “I love them to bits. What Vic (Molyneux) has done today, lifting the trophy and with the career she’s had, that makes me so proud.

“It makes me so grateful that I’m allowed to be part of this game, to see what she’s achieved and how hard she’s worked to get to that point, and Grace is a girl who is just starting out and has so much ambition and wants so much to be a rugby player, I’m just really proud of being involved with this group.

“I’m just really fortunate to be able to be involved. Kris (Radlinski, CEO) gave me an opportunity when we first talked about being involved with this team. I’ll be honest, I didn’t have a clue, I hadn’t looked at women’s rugby as I had never been involved in it.

“18 months ago, I wouldn’t have been able to tell you who the best players were and what was going on, but after spending some time with them, it felt so good and it felt so right. They were so enthusiastic, they wanted to get better and were so committed, and I just wanted to support them on their journey, and it’s their journey, not mine, it’s theirs.

“I’m just really fortunate to be part of that group, we sat on a bus last year with Vic and we talked about her future and what she was going to do, whether she was going to play again, but I was just saying ‘give us a bit more time Vic, don’t pack in yet, I’ve got a plan and idea, so let’s go with it’. I was standing on the grass today looking up when she and Georgia lifted the trophy with Rachel (Thompson) standing next to them, I almost cried, and I don’t cry.”