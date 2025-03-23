Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet praised two homegrown talents who came into his side for their defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Farrimond and Douglas, who are both products of the club’s famed academy, made their first senior appearances of the season as they replaced injured duo Jai Field and Adam Keighran in the only two changes to Peet’s matchday 17-man squad from their defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup the previous week.

Farrimond came into the halves to partner Harry Smith, with Bevan French moving to fullback in the absence of the injured Field. Meanwhile, Douglas came onto the wing, with Zach Eckersley moving into the centres following the news that Keighran is facing up to 10 weeks in the treatment room due to an MCL knee injury.

In fact, Douglas only came into the matchday 17 during the warm-up after Abbas Miski was a late withdrawal. Lebanon international Miski had missed the previous two games due to swelling to an old injury upon their return from Las Vegas: but he dropped out of Peet’s starting line-up during the warm-ups at AMT Headingley, with Douglas getting his first opportunity in 2025.

Farrimond saw plenty of action on both sides of the ball, making five kicks in general play, four attacking kicks and 27 tackles.

“I really liked him,” Peet said of 19-year-old Farrimond. “He’ll be better for it.

“We’ll pick the bones out of his decision-making with the ball and he’ll be the first to do that but I just liked his physicality and energy.

“I thought he was quite inspiring, he was probably one of the first ones to bend his back and make some good contacts, and I thought some other people followed him.”

Douglas made an early error as he failed to collect a Jake Connor kick which led to Riley Lumb’s opening try: but the Oldham-born flier grew into the game and made strong some carries to help Peet’s side out of the backfield.

The 21-year-old made 88 metres from 19 carries, including four tackle busts.

“I thought Dougie grew into the game as did Jack,” Peet added. “Nerves are a common thing and the fact is, even the most experienced wingers drop high balls, it’s about what happens next that is important.

“I was hoping he reacted that way once the error happened and I think it speaks volumes about him and as the game went on, I thought he got better and better and I’m really proud of him.”

Wigan will look to bounce back from their two-game losing run in next Sunday’s clash with Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium, 3pm kick-off.