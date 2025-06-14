Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an update on Bevan French, who was a notable absentee in their last-gasp 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury.

Peet made three changes to his matchday 17-man squad that won 46-6 away at Salford Red Devils a fortnight ago. First-team regulars Jake Wardle, Liam Farrell and Kruise Leeming returned, replacing French and young academy products Kian McDermott and Jacob Douglas, who was 18th man for the Round 14 Super League clash in Dewsbury.

French was, of course, the surprise omission from Peet’s line-up. French was rested and an unused sub in Wigan’s win at Salford last time out, but he didn’t make the trip due to Dewsbury, with Peet revealing post-match that he has been struggling with a calf injury he suffered in training.

“He’s had a tight calf, believe it or not,” Peet said when providing an update on French. “We rested him against Salford and then his calf tightented up in training, so it wasn’t me being smart not playing him today, I would have liked to have Bevan in there, I knew it was going to be a proper game today, so I’ve not rested anyone or rotated, but we’ve probably learned a bit by having Jack in there and he’ll be better for the experience. Hopefully, we’ll have Bevan back soon.”

French’s injury meant that young gun Jack Farrimond kept his place in the halves alongside Harry Smith, with the pair having played together against Salford in Round 13 last time out. Farrimond showed some nice touches with the ball, and he got his moments in the last seven minutes, scoring a double to help the Warriors come from being 18-10 behind to win 22-18 in the dying embers of the game.

Farrimond was also awarded Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award following a dazzling display with his footwork.

“I loved the way Jack Farrimond came through the game,” said Peet. “e was good with the ball under pressure. I thought Huddersfield game-planned really well, they isolated him, and that’s something he’s going to have to get more and more used to, but he stuck at his game and he’ll be delighted with how it finished.”