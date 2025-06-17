Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet is hopeful he will be able to welcome back key duo Bevan French and Luke Thompson for their trip to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Star man French was absent from Peet’s side that beat Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury last Saturday due to a tight calf, whilst powerhouse prop Luke Thompson hasn’t played since breaking two ribs in the Warriors’ victory over Catalans Dragons in the south of France last month.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Peet confirmed that both players will be part of his 21-man squad for Friday’s clash with Wakefield at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“Bevan will make the 21, I’m hoping he plays, but it’s early in the week yet,” said Peet.

“Luke’s trained today and done a little bit of contact, so hopefully he comes through the rest of the week okay. Similar to Bev, he’ll be in the 21.”

Peet also provided the latest on Abbas Miski and Sam Walters, who are Wigan’s only long-term absentees with knee and fibula injuries respectively.

“They’re both ticking the games off,” Peet said. “I don’t want to put a number on it because it escapes my mind, but I think Sam will be just after the bye week, and Abbas will be just before, but they’re both accelerating quickly and are doing what we expect of them.”

Meanwhile, Peet confirmed that new Christian Wade will again feature for the Reserves when they make the trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium to face St Helens on Saturday afternoon, midday kick-off.

Peet says he has been impressed by the way their new recruit has taken to life in a new sport, with his attitude and willingness to learn being one of his standout traits so far.

“I’d say he’s doing everything he can,” Peet added. “He’s very diligent, the lads have taken to him because his attitude is so good and because he has an infectious personality.

“He has got to keep learning, he’s going to make mistakes, but we’re going to do things in training to maximise his learning and I think every day at the moment will be really exciting and he seems to be enjoying it.”

