Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur met with the media in his post-match press conference following their win over Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur admitted he was ‘in awe’ of Wigan Warriors as a team after grinding out a 12-10 victory at AMT Headingley in a game that was a war of attrition.

The Warriors lost their second game on the spin but it wasn’t through a lack of effort or desire, with both of Leeds’ tries coming from kick plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds led 6-4 at half-time thanks to Riley Lumb, who scored the game’s opening try, whilst Liam Marshall got on the scoresheet for Wigan. In the second half, Bevan French put the Warriors 10-6 ahead but Jack Sinfield grabbed the match-winner in the 67th minute to secure the two points for the Rhinos.

Speaking of Wigan in his post-match presser, Leeds coach Brad Arthur said: “I’m in awe of them as a team. They’re so professional and so good and they just keep fighting and they never looked flustered.

“They’ve been together a long time, had minimal changes to their roster over the last couple of seasons so they’re a very, very good side. I don’t know their history but I’m guessing they probably haven’t lost two in a row for a while, I don’t know if that’s the case, but they won’t be disappointed with how they played either because they played well, especially the first half, that was high quality. I think we made two errors and they made three errors so it was end-to-end footy, it was a bit of attrition.

“The intensity in that game right from the start was fast, furious and physical. It was consistent for 40 minutes, it was non-stop, and even at the back end, when we got to 12-10, we just spent the rest of our time defending our try-line being brave, so that’s a building block, but that’s no good if we just do it here, that’s how we need to be every week. I feel like effort-wise and physicality-wise we have been there, it’s just our football that has been a little bit inconsistent at times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos bounced back from their Challenge Cup exit with an impressive win over reigning Super League champions Wigan in front of a 15,000-strong Headingley crowd, with Arthur’s side registering their third league win of the season on the day when Ryan Hall made his 500th career appearance.

“We’re getting better,” said Arthur. “We’re still miles away from where I think we can get to, especially with our fluency with the ball.

“It’s about learning, we put ourselves under a little bit of pressure in the second half but the effort and the physicality that they’re playing with, that’s been there all year, and that’s the thing that I’m challenging them on, keeping that and whenever we can keep that, we’ll be in the fight, and we’ll get some wins and have some losses, but we’ll have the chance to get better.

“You could see we lack a little bit of cohesion at times, especially down at the try-line, but that spine there have had three sessions together, Lachie hasn’t trained since August, he’s done three sessions with them, they’re not excuses, but they’re the reasons why we look a bit clunky at times, but I’m really proud and happy for Ryan Hall and the spirit that the boys played with, they just wanted to make sure he came off the field a winner so that’s the pleasing thing for the club: the players actually care, they care for the jersey and they care for the badge that they’re wearing.”

Next up for Wigan is a home game against Salford Red Devils next Sunday, whilst Leeds face a trip to Warrington Wolves on Friday.