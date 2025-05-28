Brad O’Neill key traits highlighted as Wigan Warriors boss makes ‘leadership role’ claim
The 22-year-old made his return from an ACL lay-off back in March, ending an eight-month spell in the treatment room with a dreaded ACL injury.
Since his first game back on March 30 in a 54-0 win over Salford Red Devils, O’Neill has played in every game since, with the Warriors having won their last seven matches that he has featured in.
“I’m really proud of him, I always have been, to be honest,” said Peet.
“He’s a fantastic character, there’s no doubt about his rugby league ability. He’s a tough, very well-rounded player, brings a lot to our group on and off the field, and I’m just really proud of him.
“He has to understand it’s very tough what he’s been through, to miss a year of rugby and he’s still a young player, but then to come back, he was straight into Hull KR and Saints and a tough run of games, but he was great from the start and he only wants to get better.”
Academy product O’Neill has already made 76 appearances for his boyhood club since making his first-team debut in 2021.
Despite still only being 22 years of age, the Leigh-born hooker already has two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title on his CV.
“He just brings a load of passion, and obviously that shows in his physicality, but also in the effort and defensive side of his game,” Peet added.
“Often when you speak about players being really tough defenders, you don’t generally talk about their attack, but he’s got both sides of the coin, I think.
“His delivery is good, he has good game instincts, and he is growing into a real leadership role here, I think.”
O’Neill earned his international debut for England last year before his ACL injury ended his season prematurely. He will be wanting to deliver some big performances for Wigan in clubland so he can be in England coach Shaun Wane’s thoughts for the Ashes series against Australia this autumn.
