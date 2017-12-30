Burgess glad to draw a line under 2017

Joe Burgess is glad he can soon draw a line under a disappointing 2017.

Wigan head into the new year fuelled by frustration at another injury-disrupted season in which they failed to make the play-offs.

Burgess, in his comeback season from the NRL, scored a hat-trick in the World Club Challenge and starred in defeat at Wembley.

But the winger (right) said: “I want to draw a line under it, 100 per cent, not just for me but for the team.

“It wasn’t the year we wanted. The World Club was great but it wasn’t enough.”

Burgess started the season in sizzling form and formed a lethal left-edge combination with Oliver Gildart, Liam Farrell and George Williams before injuries picked it apart.

“I felt like I fitted straight back in, it was good but we got disrupted with injuries – I was out for a while, and then when I came back Gilly was injured, then I played centre,” he said.

“We had glimpses after that but we weren’t consistent enough and that’s what we need in 2018.” Wigan players had three days training after Christmas and their World Cup players will join the mix next week.

“It’s been the first pre-season for a while for a few of the players, including myself, and think that could be massive,” he added.