Burgess winging back into the Wigan frame

Tomorrow’s glamour tie with South Sydney is more than a chance for Joe Burgess to reunite with his former club - he’s aiming to reclaim his wing spot.

The 23-year-old missed the first game of the season after injuring his hip in a pre-season game at Leigh.

And despite being fit for last week’s historic Super League clash with Hull FC, Burgess was left out.

Shaun Wane felt Liam Marshall had done enough in his two-try outing at Salford to warrant selection – and the youngster repaid him with another dazzling double in Wollongong.

“It was disappointing(to miss out), but it’s what happens in rugby league,” said Burgess. “Marshy has killed it in the first two games, so there is not much more I can do other than train hard and take the opportunity when I’ve got a chance.”

Burgess will start against the Rabbitohs in the ‘international double-header’ at ANZ Stadium (kick-off 8.45am UK time), with Wane naming his starting XIII – in terms of squad numbers – with as many players on the bench.

The flyer made nine appearances for Souths in 2016 after moving from Sydney Roosters midway through the season.

“I’m playing against some familiar faces, it’ll be good to catch-up but it’ll also be good to have a run against them,” he added.

“Since I’ve left there, they’ve changed their coaches so I’m not sure if they’ll play any different.”

Meanwhile, forward John Bateman and prop Ryan Sutton, linked with a move to the NRL next year, were pictured meeting Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan yesterday.

Bateman is under contract with Wigan for next season but can leave if a set-fee is paid.