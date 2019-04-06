Castleford Tigers 38 Wigan Warriors 28: Social media reaction

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media to Wigan Warriors’ 38-28 defeat at Castleford Tigers...

@wiganrlfans: “Cruel luck losing Sammut, Greenwood & Manfredi to injury with kids on the bench. A mitigating factor there. However the goal line defence was pretty soft after I praised them earlier.”

@mikeym366: “We were terrible when it mattered, again!! Awful defence and our discipline is embarrassing, big changes needed to this squad.”

@gravmadboris: “We fell apart in that second half. Losing three players to injury cost us dearly and we just couldn't defend as well as we had in the first half.”

@k_iddon: “Injuries played a part but not as big a part as the soft soft defence in the second-half ! Definitely one that got away tonight ! Only had to score first after the break & it would have broken Cas ! Big one at Wakey now to build some momentum before Good Friday !.”

@CraigDuddle: “20 nil up and lose isn’t good enough regardless how many players out. Pathetic second half performance.”

@jamesclossick: “Injuries notwithstanding, Wigan fans deserve better than that. Hardaker intimidated by the crowd, and once Greenwood went off , the rest of the pack gave up. Pathetic.”

@mrboontweets: “Some great performances tonight, particularly @OliverGildart3, and plenty positives from tonight. But second half we looked absolutely shell shocked, and injuries were very noticeable. Need to dust ourselves off for the next game.”