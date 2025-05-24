Joel Tomkins of Catalans Dragons | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors might not be sitting at the top of the Super League table right now, but Catalans Dragons’ interim coach Joel Tomkins believes Matt Peet’s side are still the best team in the competition.

Reigning champions Wigan kept the pressure on league leaders Hull KR with an impressive 48-0 win over Catalans at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, with Peet’s side running in eight tries and conceding none.

The Warriors remain just two points behind the table-topping Robins after Round 12 of Super League, with the latter having won at Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Speaking after their defeat to Wigan on Saturday evening, Catalans’ interim coach Tomkins believes Wigan are still the benchmark.

“We were playing against the best team in the competition there, I know Hull KR are doing a great job this year, but, for me, Wigan are still the best team in the competition,” Tomkins told Sky Sports.

“They came fully loaded, I think they only had Abbas Miski missing today out of their 17, and we’re doing it tough.

“We had 11 French boys in the team which is a positive but we’re probably missing eight of our top 17 there so there’s no doubt about it, we’re doing it tough, but there were some glimpses there in the first half when I thought we could get into a bit of an arm wrestle. Hopefully, we can start laying a foundation to move forward this season, so we’ll get over this one however we can and move on to next week, and we need to start building a foundation for the rest of this season.”

Tomkins took charge of the Dragons on an interim basis earlier this week, with Steve McNamara having been relieved of his duties as head coach on Tuesday morning.

“It was a bit of a shock to everybody on Tuesday morning,” he added. “We had a session on Tuesday and on Thursday to try and fix a few things up.

“The boys have responded as they do this week, they’ve come in and they’ve trained, they prepared well, but we just came up against a team there who are on the top of their game. Wigan are a well-oiled machine at the minute, and we just weren’t good enough to stop it once they got rolling.”

Tomkins has a close relationship with Wigan boss Peet, who actually brought him back to the Warriors in a coaching role with the club’s youth system a couple of years ago when he was working in the Fire Service post retirement from playing.

“I’m very close to Matty, and what he’s done with his team over the last three or four years is amazing,” Tomkins continued.

“Matty is definitely someone who I’ll look to have some conversations with moving forward (in my coaching journey), but congratulations to him today, they were by far the better team and too good for us.”