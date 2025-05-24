Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field says he expects a ‘tough’ battle when they face Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, with the reigning Super League champions looking to make it seven wins on the bounce.

Matt Peet’s side are the form team in Super League at the moment, having won their last six matches, looking to make it seven when they visit the Dragons on Saturday night.

The Warriors are entering somewhat of the unknown this weekend, with Steve McNamara having been relieved of his duties as Catalans coach earlier this week. As a result, former Wigan star Joel Tomkins will take charge of the Dragons against his former club, having arrived in the south of France in the off-season as an assistant to McNamara.

“We’re expecting a tough game, they’ve got some great players in their side,” said Field.

“They’ve got some good individual players as well and a big forward pack who love offloading, so I definitely think it’s going to be a tough game going over there.”

The Warriors travelled over to Perpignan on Thursday evening, with Peet’s side staying three nights before returning home on Sunday morning.

Each club has their own way of doing things in regards to the travel arrangements for their Catalans away fixture, and although it can be a little disruptive to teams, it’s not something Wigan will be using as an excuse.

“It’s probably something you could say as an excuse, but we’re not really like that, we try to get our heads around it,” said Field.

“Our performance staff and coaches do a good job of preparing us properly, giving us what we need during the week, so hopefully we can put a performance in.

“It’s a very hostile (place to go). I’ve been there a few times and had some tough losses in my first couple of years here. It’s definitely a pretty hostile place to go.”

The Australian fullback will also come up against a familiar face in powerhouse forward Tariq Sims, whom he played with during their time together at St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL.

“I think there’s just Tariq there at the moment (who I know well),” Field added. “I was at the Dragons with Tariq. I played a bit against (Nick) Cotric growing up, he’s a similar age to me, but I’m not too familiar with him personally.”

Field is in a rich vein of form in 2025, having scored 12 tries and registered nine assists in his 10 league appearances so far this season.

“It sounds nice when you say it like that, but I’m not really one for individual accolades,” he continued. “We’re on a journey here as a team, we’ve scraped a couple of wins at the moment, so we’re going to try to fix that up and chase that 80-minute performance.

Whilst Field will get his name in the headlines and the Player of the Match awards for his moments of brilliance with the ball and his dazzling tries, he insists he works just as hard on the defensive side of his game.

“Fullback is not just an attacking role, you play an important role in organising the defensive line and getting your numbers right,” Field added.

“I try to pride myself on that sort of stuff as well, that’s the club we are here, it’s not just being flashy and trying to score tries, it’s about trying to be a good defensive side as well.”

Wigan’s Round 12 clash with Catalans takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, 5:30pm kick-off (UK time). For those not attending in Perpignan, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.