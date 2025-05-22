Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Saturday’s clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key prop Ethan Havard could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury he suffered during pre-season training.

If selected, Havard will provide a huge boost for Peet’s side, with the England international having been one of the premier front-rowers in Super League over the last couple of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havard replaces young gun Taylor Kerr in the 21-man squad, in what is the only change to Peet’s extended side from their win over Leigh Leopards last week.

Outside-back Zach Eckersley has retained his place in the 21, with scans having come back clear on the neck injury he sustained in last week’s win over Leigh Leopards.

As for Catalans, former Wigan favourite Joel Tomkins will take charge of the Dragons against the Warriors following the departure of head coach Steve McNamara earlier this week, ending his reign as Super League’s longest-serving coach.

The French club are boosted by the return of experienced forward Elliott Whitehead, who is back in the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, England international winger Tommy Makinson and French prop Franck Maria also return, with the pair replacing centre Arthur Romano and back-rower Bayley Sironen.

Catalans: Tommy Makinson, Reimis Smith, Nick Cotric, Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Jnr, Tariq Sims, Elliott Whitehead, Ollie Partington, Alrix Da Costa, Chris Satae, Romain Navarrete, Cesar Rouge, Paul Seguier, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Fouad Yaha, Matthieu Laguerre, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Clement Martin, Giovanni Descalzi.

Wigan: Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas.

The Round 12 Super League clash takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, 5:30pm kick-off (UK time). For those not making the trip to the south of France, it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.