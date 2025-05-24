Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his side that beat Leigh Leopards last time out, with the reigning Super League champions facing Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Saturday evening.

Key prop Ethan Havard is set to make his first appearance of the season after being named on the bench. The England international has been in the treatment room for several months with a hamstring injury he sustained during pre-season training at the beginning of the year.

Havard replaces fellow England international Tyler Dupree on Wigan’s bench, with the latter being named as the 18th man for the showdown in Perpignan.

The only other positional change in Peet’s side sees powerhouse prop Luke Thompson come into the starting line-up, with towering utility forward Sam Walters moving to the bench.

Meanwhile, Catalans are led by former Warriors star Joel Tomkins on an interim basis following the departure of Steve McNamara as head coach earlier this week.

The Dragons have made four changes from their side that went down to a 40-0 defeat to St Helens last Thursday in what proved to be McNamara’s final game in charge of the French club, ending his reign as Super League’s longest-serving head coach.

Clement Martin, Elliott Whitehead, Cesar Rouge and Franck Maria replace Nick Cotric, Bayley Sironen, Arthur Romano and Tevita Pangai Jnr in the matchday 17 to face Wigan.

Outside-back Martin, who is a product of Lezignan’s academy, made his first-team debut for the Dragons after signing a professional contract with the club midway through last season.

Catalans: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet; Clement Martin, Matthieu Laguerre, Reimis Smith, Fouad Yaha; Luke Keary, Theo Fages; Chris Satae, Alrix Da Costa, Romain Navarrete, Tariq Sims, Elliott Whitehead, Ollie Partington. Subs: Cesar Rouge, Paul Seguier, Jordan Dezaria, Franck Maria. 18th man: Giovanni Descalzi.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters. 18th man: Tyler Dupree.

The Super League Round 12 clash takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night, 5:30pm kick-off (UK time). For those not in attendance in Perpignan, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.