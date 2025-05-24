Liam Marshall celebrates a try with his Wigan Warriors teammate Jake Wardle | Stewart Frodsham/Wigan Warriors

Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors kept the pressure on league leaders Hull KR thanks to a comfortable 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

Wigan were 20-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries through Jai Field, Sam Walters and Liam Marshall. The Warriors scored a further five unanswered tries in the second half through Kruise Leeming, Junior Nsemba, Marshall, Bevan French and Harry Smith to wrap up an impressive 48-0 victory in Perpignan.

The Warriors remain just two points behind Hull KR in the Super League table, with the latter having defeated Warrington Wolves on Friday evening.

Team news

Peet made one change to his matchday 17 that beat Leigh Leopards last Friday, with key prop Ethan Havard coming onto the bench to make his first appearance of the season. The England international had been sidelined for several months with a hamstring injury he sustained during pre-season training.

Havard replaced fellow England international Tyler Dupree on Wigan’s bench, with the latter being named as the 18th man for the showdown in Perpignan.

Meanwhile, Catalans were led by former Warriors star Joel Tomkins on an interim basis following the departure of Steve McNamara as head coach earlier this week.

The Dragons made four changes from their side that went down to a 40-0 defeat to St Helens last time out in what proved to be McNamara’s final game in charge of the French club, ending his reign as Super League’s longest-serving head coach.

Clement Martin, Elliott Whitehead, Cesar Rouge and Franck Maria replaced Nick Cotric, Bayley Sironen, Arthur Romano and Tevita Pangai Jnr in the matchday 17 to face Wigan. Outside-back Martin, who is a product of Lezignan’s academy, made his first-team debut for the Dragons after signing a professional contract with the club midway through last season.

Full match report

The Warriors got off to a flying start as Jai Field raced through a gap in the Catalans defence like a knife through butter straight from a scrum play, with Adam Keighran converting to give his side a 6-0 lead inside three minutes.

Wigan extended their lead 10 minutes later when Keighran added a penalty goal after the Dragons were penalised for a ball steal. Peet’s side were a dealt a blow though when Thompson left the action after taking a knock in the challenge involving Chris Satae and Luke Keary.

Walters, who came on for the injured Thompson, got on the scoresheet in the 18th minute after showing good support play for a flying break down the left edge from Liam Marshall. Keighran’s conversion was good and Wigan were 14-0 ahead.

Keighran produced a rib-tickling hit on opposite number Reimis Smith midway through the first half, with the latter receiving a green card.

In the 26th minute, Marshall showed good instinct as he read Catalans’ attacking play to intercept a pass and race 80 metres to score under the sticks, with Keighran again adding the extras.

Two minutes later, Havard came on to make his first appearance of 2025 after overcoming a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury.

But the Warriors suffered another injury blow on the half-hour mark as Walters went down to the ground when running back to the defensive line with what looked like a knee injury. He received treatment from the medical staff for a couple of minutes on the field before limping off. The Warriors took a comfortable 20-0 lead into the changing rooms at half-time.

Wigan superstar Bevan French kicked a superb 40/20 seven minutes into the second half, with the Warriors scoring in the following set. Zach Eckersley danced across Catalans’ defensive line before passing to Jake Wardle who produced a stunning offload to Kruise Leeming who scored, with Keighran’s boot making the score 26-0.

Peet’s side stretched their lead further in the 51st minute when Nsemba charged onto a flat ball from Smith to crash over from close range. Keighran, who was pretty faultless with the boot, converted.

Marshall got his second on the hour mark thanks to a, quite frankly, ridiculous cut-out pass from French, with Keighran missing his conversion for the first time in the game.

Keighran produced a Player of the Match performance, and he was in good form, breaking down the right edge to pop it off to the supporting French who scored in the corner in the 71st minute, with Keighran converting to make the score 42-0.

Smith scored the eighth and final try of the game five minutes from time thanks to an impressive break down the left flank from Marshall, with Keighran’s conversion sealing an impressive 48-0 win for the Warriors.

Catalans: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet; Clement Martin, Matthieu Laguerre, Reimis Smith, Fouad Yaha; Luke Keary, Theo Fages; Chris Satae, Alrix Da Costa, Romain Navarrete, Tariq Sims, Elliott Whitehead, Ollie Partington. Subs: Cesar Rouge, Paul Seguier, Jordan Dezaria, Franck Maria. 18th man: Giovanni Descalzi.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters. 18th man: Tyler Dupree.

Tries: Field, Walters, Marshall (2), Leeming, Nsemba, French, Smith Goals: Keighran 8/9